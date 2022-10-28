Woman killed in single-vehicle crash in North Las Vegas

Woman killed in North Las Vegas crash on Oct. 28, 2022.
By Elaine Emerson
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 2:47 PM PDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash Friday afternoon in North Las Vegas.

North Las Vegas Police said the crash happened just after 12 p.m. Oct. 28 near N. Aliante Parkway and W. Corvine Drive.

According to police, a Jeep was traveling south on Aliante approaching Centennial. Police said for “unknown reasons,” the Jeep left the roadway and veered into landscaping, hitting a tree.

The driver, a woman in her 50s, was transported to a hospital but died shortly after. The Clark County Coroner’s Office will identify the victim once next of kin is notified.

NLVPD said impairment is believed to be a factor, though the investigation is still in the early stages. Southbound Aliante from Corvine to Centennial is closed for investigation.

