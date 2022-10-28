SpaceX rocket launch seen from Southern Nevada skies

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Southern Nevadans were treated to a light show Thursday evening as SpaceX launches one of its Falcon 9 rockets into space.

The company is launching a network of satellites into earth’s orbit with the goal of expanding internet access to rural and remote areas.

Thursday’s rocket blasted off from California’s Vandenberg Space Force Base carrying 53 satellites.

Many FOX5 viewers shared pictures and videos of what they saw in the sky. If you have content to share with the news team click here.

