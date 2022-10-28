Nevada mailboxes flooded with election mail, experts explain why and how to stop it

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - If you are seeing a larger influx of political and campaign ads in your mailbox this election cycle, you are far from alone.

A high number of local and state elections, combined with Congressional elections of national significance, have spurred the influx of ad campaigns.

Out-of-state funding plays a part in a number of these mail campaigns, according to Associate Professor Kenneth Miller of UNLV’s Political Science department.

“Nationally, even some of these House races are attracting a lot of outside attention because things are very, very close. The parties are fighting over who’s going to have majority in Congress. So that’s making a bunch of these races all at the same time get a lot of attention,” Miller said.

“There is a segment of the electorate that doesn’t pay a lot of attention to politics. So for those people, not only are they persuadable, and therefore the holy grail for campaigns, but they’re also really hard to reach at the same time. That means you need to run a ton of ads,” Miller said.

Tom Letizia of the Letizia agency is running 10 campaigns, this election season, and explains why mailers do move the needle for votes and can be impactful.

“The great thing about a mail piece is, the voter has time to read that piece. They can look at it at length, unlike a 30-second TV commercial or a 60-second radio commercial, or even a lot of the digital ads that you see,” Letizia said.

“When you get a mailer in your mailbox during an election, the chances are very good that the consulting firm for the candidate did a little research on you,” Letizia said.

Can you make it stop? Experts have the following tips:

Vote very early. Campaigns get notified who voted, and when-- and you’ll drop off the mailing list.

Vote often. Those who are consistently voting with a pattern of votes for a particular party will not get as much mail.

Make your address confidential through the through the Clark County Voter Services website . You can opt to make your address and phone number confidential.

Contact political parties or PACs. They don’t want you to feel harassed.

Remove your name from data brokers. According to the website According to the website JoinDeleteMe.com , sites like White Pages or Spokeo sell access to your contact information.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.