Inflation data shows US prices were still uncomfortably high last month

By CNN
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 8:03 AM PDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
(CNN) -- New inflation data shows that US prices were still uncomfortably high last month, despite aggressive action from the Federal Reserve to rein in decades-high inflation.

The Personal Consumption Expenditures Index, which measures prices paid by consumers for goods and services, climbed by by 0.3% from August to September but remained unchanged at 6.2% for the year.

Core PCE, which strips out volatile food and energy prices and is the Fed’s preferred measure of inflation, climbed by 5.1% on an annual basis, higher than the August rate of 4.9% but below the consensus estimate of 5.2%, per Refinitiv.

From August to September, the core index rose by 0.5%, matching estimates. The prior month’s jump was revised down to 0.5% from 0.6%.

The latest PCE numbers come just days before the central bank meets to discuss another rate hike — and as Americans hit the polls to vote in midterm elections.

