Forecast Outlook- 10/28/2022

Milder weather is on the way this weekend with highs in the mid 70s. Another storm is in the forecast for next week, bringing the potential for rain, wind, and mountain snow.

It has been a sunny start for your Friday, but we’ll see some clouds roll in later this afternoon and evening. We keep it dry with high temperatures hovering around 70° in Las Vegas. The weekend is looking fantastic with highs in the mid 70s under mostly sunny skies Saturday and Sunday. Some clouds will be passing through later Saturday into early Sunday morning.

We’ll keep highs in the mid 70s on Halloween with temperatures in the low 70s and upper 60s for trick-or-treating that night.

Another storm is forecast to move into the area for the middle of next week. This will bring some more wind Tuesday through Thursday with the chance of showers back in the forecast for Wednesday and Thursday. Colder air working in with this system will bring high temperatures back down into the 50s on Thursday with some snow falling up in the mountains.

