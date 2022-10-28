Flags for the Fallen: 23 flags to line procession route, one for each year of Officer Truong Thai’s service

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A public viewing was held Thursday night for Metro Officer Truong Thai who was shot and killed responding to a domestic violence call near UNLV. Friday morning, a public funeral service will be held in Henderson. His body will be transported from Palm Mortuary Downtown, down the Las Vegas Strip and ultimately to Central Church in Henderson. Police are encouraging members of the community to line the streets as a show of solidarity with his family and the department.

One man is planning a special tribute along that route. All along the fence line at the Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign, there will be 23 thin blue line flags set up, one for each year Officer Thai served Las Vegas.

“The war on our law enforcement officers has got to stop…I am quite frankly tired of burring our officers and our heroes,” said John Waudby, who calls himself a concerned citizen. Waudby believes the community must show support for law enforcement in their darkest hour.

“We need to let Metro know that we stand behind them,” Waudby asserted. Waudby said giving his time and money to make flags is the least he can do for an officer who gave his life protecting others.

The flags for the fallen officer will also include the flag of Vietnam. Officer Thai was the only Vietnamese officer on the force. Waudby knows these flags make an impact as he also had them on display at a vigil for Officer Thai at Sunset Park.

“I actually had an officer stop his patrol vehicle in the middle of the road and get out and give me a hug and start crying and say thank you this means a lot,” Waudby recounted.

Waudby didn’t know Officer Thai personally but knows well what he stood for. Waudby will also set up a giant 10-foot by 6-foot banner to honor the officer but believes the biggest impact will be made by people showing up and lining the procession route.

“We have to show Metro that we love and support them. It as simple as that,” Waudby asserted.

Organizers will have extra flags for people to hold. Again, they ask the public to join them here around the Welcome Sign to show support for Officer Thai Friday morning.

They ask the public to arrive at 8 a.m. as roads in the immediate area will close at 8:30 a.m. FOX5 will have full live coverage of the funeral.

