Beloved bronze statue stolen from Girls Scouts of Southern Nevada now in need of major repairs

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - For almost 20 years the beloved “In Grace” statue has sat out front of the Southern Nevada Girl Scouts building.

“Oh my gosh, I didn’t think I would be emotional about it,” said former Girl Scout Melissa Fitzgerald. “I just remember when I was a Girl Scout, 15 years ago, however long ago it was there and it was memories.”

Former Girl Scout Melissa Fitzgerald is thankful the statue has been returned so now her daughter, a current Girl Scout, can enjoy the statue the same way she did.

“My daughter coming to council and getting to see it,” said Fitzgerald. “She loves it and she takes a picture with it all the time when we are here.”

On May 7th, surveillance video caught two thieves driving up in a sedan, and then driving off with the trunk open and the statue that is worth $28,000 in the trunk.

On May 12th, the statue was returned but with damages.

“The thieves took and tried to cut it so there were three or four cuts through the bronze,” said CEO council for the girl scouts Kimberly Trueba.

CEO for the girl scout council Kimberly Trueba said because the statue is made from special bronze it cannot be fixed just anywhere.

“We need to raise the money to get that statue crated and shipped to Oregon to the foundry to get it fixed and back and get it placed in our courtyard,” said Trueba.

Trueba said the girl scouts are in need of donations as it will cost $6,000 to ship and repair the statue.

“Anything, anybody can do to help, it would be greatly appreciated by all of the adults in Girl Scouts and all of the girls,” said Fitzgerald.

Trueba said a company in Henderson has offered to help mount the statue once it is repaired

To help with repairs you can donate here.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.