Ahead of Halloween, Las Vegas police partners with app to show sex offenders in your neighborhood

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -Halloween is just a few days away and while you’re setting up your child’s best costume, a new app called “Offender Watch” is helping parents be prepared.

The app shows where registered sex offenders are living within Metro’s jurisdiction. The app lays out a list of those offenders and gives you options to either navigate an address, a person, or a location.

TRICK-OR-TREAT WITH THIS NEW APP!



We have partnered with Offender Watch to provide a FREE smartphone app for anyone to view the locations of registered sex offenders' home addresses within our jurisdiction. pic.twitter.com/4VVtzbJJhv — LVMPD (@LVMPD) October 27, 2022

“What we’re doing is our sex offender application team is going out and knocking on doors of known sex offenders to make sure they’re registered and living at the address they’re registered to, partnering with [Offender app] people can watch and go in to track where these sex offenders live,” said Sergeant Miguel Garcia with LVMPD.

Garcia urges parents to keep basic safety rules also in check like having your child carry a phone where they can be reached, and making sure to wear a visible costume or carry a flashlight when walking at night.

