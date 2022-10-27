Sugar Ray, Bush to lead New Year’s Eve event at Fremont Street Experience

By Caitlin Lilly
Oct. 27, 2022
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Fremont Street Experience announced on Thursday that Sugar Ray and Bush will be among performers at its upcoming New Year’s Eve bash.

According to a news release, performances at the event will include Bush, Sugar Ray, The Wailers ft. Julian Marley, Sugarhill Gang, All-4-One, Tag Team and DJ Skribble. The group said more artists are still to be announced.

According to FSE, entertainment for the event will span three stages, with Bush headlining the 3rd Street Stage to ring in 2023 as part of the celebration.

Organizers for the celebration say gates will open at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31.

Dubbed “NYE Time of Your Life Festival,” Fremont Street Experience says pre-sale tickets are on sale now for $50. Other packages are available, including a “Fly Into the New Year” offering which allows guests to soar high above the party crowd on SlotZilla.

Guests must be 21 or older to purchase and attend the event, according to the release. For more information, visit www.vegasexperience.com.

