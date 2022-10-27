Sandy Valley residents to get ‘long sought-after’ Family Dollar store

By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 7:57 AM PDT
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Residents in Sandy Valley on Thursday will finally get the area’s “long sought-after” Family Dollar store.

According to a media advisory from Clark County, the opening of the store will be a “game-changer” for the 2,000 residents of Sandy Valley, especially those who lack transportation options, as they have had to leave town in order to pick up groceries or make any bigger purchases.

Located about 45 miles southwest of Las Vegas, the county notes that while Sandy Valley does have a small general store, it lacks groceries.

A ribbon cutting event will be held Thursday morning to officially open the store, located at 1490 E. Quartz Avenue.

