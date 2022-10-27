Nevada DMV: Henderson DMV can’t process transactions Thursday due to internet outage
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 8:55 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles advised that its Henderson location is unable to process transactions on Thursday, Oct. 27.
According to a tweet from Nevada DMV, the issue is due to an internet outage.
The agency advised checking back for updates.
Nevada DMV also reminds that all of its offices across the state will be closed on Friday, Oct. 28 due to Nevada Day. “Locations will resume normal operating hours on Monday, Oct. 31,” the agency says.
