Nevada DMV: Henderson DMV can’t process transactions Thursday due to internet outage

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles advised that its Henderson location is unable to process transactions on Thursday, Oct. 27.

According to a tweet from Nevada DMV, the issue is due to an internet outage.

The Henderson DMV office is unable to process transactions today (Thursday 10/27) due to an internet outage. Check back for updates. — Nevada DMV (@NevadaDMV) October 27, 2022

The agency advised checking back for updates.

Nevada DMV also reminds that all of its offices across the state will be closed on Friday, Oct. 28 due to Nevada Day. “Locations will resume normal operating hours on Monday, Oct. 31,” the agency says.

All @NevadaDMV offices across the state will be closed on Friday due to Nevada Day. Locations will resume normal operating hours on Monday, Oct. 31. Enjoy a happy and safe Halloween weekend. And happy 158th birthday to the Silver State! pic.twitter.com/h6x6dqZITa — Nevada DMV (@NevadaDMV) October 26, 2022

