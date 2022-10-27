LVMPD: Officers report unknown shots fired near police training facility

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating an apparent shooting near the John T. Moran Firearms Facility where officers from different agencies train.

Police tell FOX5 officers broadcasted that they were at the range and several rounds landed near their location just after 7:30 Wednesday night. Officers did not know where the shots were fired from, police say.

As additional patrol and air units responded to assist according to LVMPD. Additionally, A FOX5 crew reported seeing other agencies assisting on scene.

As responding units were in the area, they heard more shots fired from the direction of the park located on Los Feliz Street and Cartier Avenue.

A FOX5 crew heard those shots

This is an ongoing investigation. No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.