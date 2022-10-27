Las Vegas police say motorcyclist went 115 mph, flipped off officers before arrest
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 8:36 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says a motorcycle rider went 115 mph and flipped off officers before they were taken into custody.
According to police, the rider, who was not identified, faces a slew of charges in connection with the incident, including three felonies and five misdemeanors.
In social media posts, Las Vegas police said, “When the Red and Blue lights come on.This is a sign to pull over to the right. This is not a sign for you to speed off at a high rate of speed, then #givethebird to the Officer.”
The department said a police helicopter captured the motorcycle going 115 mph.
