Las Vegas police say motorcyclist went 115 mph, flipped off officers before arrest

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says a motorcycle rider went 115 mph and flipped off officers before they were taken into custody.

According to police, the rider, who was not identified, faces a slew of charges in connection with the incident, including three felonies and five misdemeanors.

🚨Reckless motorcycle🚨

*UPDATE* When you thought running from us at 115MPH was smart. Welp how does the 3 felonies and 5 Misdemeanors feel? I bet this rider is second guessing his decision.Many lives were saved by this arrest.#youthought #lockedup #yougetafelony pic.twitter.com/dRmlDWq2Zr — LVMPD Traffic Bureau (@LVMPD_Traffic) October 26, 2022

In social media posts, Las Vegas police said, “When the Red and Blue lights come on.This is a sign to pull over to the right. This is not a sign for you to speed off at a high rate of speed, then #givethebird to the Officer.”

The department said a police helicopter captured the motorcycle going 115 mph.

🚨Reckless motorcycle🚨

When the Red and Blue lights come on.This is a sign to pull over to the right. This is not a sign for you to speed off at a high rate of speed, then #givethebird to the Officer.Welp our bird in the sky, saw you and your speed was 115MPH!Off to jail you go pic.twitter.com/TiCTCR9bdO — LVMPD Traffic Bureau (@LVMPD_Traffic) October 26, 2022

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.