Las Vegas police release new video in Halloween 2021 shooting

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police released new video in a cold case from last Halloween in hopes to catch a drive-by shooter.

The shooting happened Oct. 31, 2021 at a home in the 200 block of Beesley Drive, near Charleston Boulevard and Fogg Street.

According to police, a house party in the area quickly grew out of hand as people shared the party on social media. A group of Hispanic men were refused entry into the party and shortly after, the suspects drove by and fired several round at the home.

Three people were shot including Graciela Gomez, who was killed.

Now, almost a year later, LVMPD is releasing new surveillance footage showing the suspected vehicle driving by, in hopes to find the suspects involved.

Las Vegas police released new surveillance video in looking for suspects in Halloween 2021 shooting. (LVMPD)

Surveillance video shows the suspect vehicle driving by and firing several rounds.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact LVMPD at 702-828-3521 or CrimeStoppers at 702-385-5555. LVMPD said there was reward money available, but didn’t disclose the amount.

