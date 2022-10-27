Las Vegas police investigate homicide near Charleston, Sloan

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide near Charleston Boulevard and Sloan Lane Wednesday evening.

Police say it took place in a parking lot at 5755 E. Charleston Boulevard.

Police say officers were looking for witnesses in an unrelated investigation just before 6:15 Wednesday evening when they found a man in his 50s or 60s with stab wounds in a homeless encampment.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say they do not yet know what time the stabbing happened. They also do not have any details on a possible suspect.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX5 for updates.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.