Las Vegas police: Child went to neighbor’s house to report mom was shot in southwest valley

By FOX5 Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 6:17 AM PDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says a young child went to a neighbor’s house early Thursday morning to report that his mother had been shot.

According to police, the incident occurred at about 1:20 a.m. in the 5800 block of Spectacular Bid Street.

LVMPD said a 6-year-old child went to a neighbor’s home and informed them that his mother had been shot, prompting the individual to call police.

Officers said a 46-year-old woman was found dead from a gunshot wound.

Authorities are searching for a person of interest in connection with the incident, a male who appears to know the victim. Police said he was last seen riding away from the scene on a motorcycle.

