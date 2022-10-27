‘IT’-themed escape room opens in Las Vegas this December

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - After announcing earlier this year that an “IT”-themed escape room was coming to Las Vegas this fall, the team behind the project has confirmed the attraction will open in December.

Developers say the attraction is “only in Las Vegas” and “fully immersive.”

Initially announced in April, Fright Dome founder and “Saw” escape room owner Jason Eagon is teaming up with Warner Bros. to create Escape IT, an escape room inspired by one of the “most horrifying film franchises of all time,” “IT.”

According to the initial release, Escape IT will span more than 30,000 square feet in a “revolutionary new take on the traditional escape room experiences,” featuring two multi-room escape adventures that bring to life “IT.”

Developers said previously that as part of Escape IT, the attraction will include more than 20 interactive rooms, state-of-the-art special FX, lighting, animatronics, and live actors to create a fully immersive and terrifying experience, the release stated.

“There’s no turning back as guests put their skills and critical thinking to the test, navigating some of the films’ most iconic locations including the infamous Neibolt House, the Losers’ Clubhouse, the Derry Canal Days Festival, and sewers below Derry, all while trying to escape the clutches of Pennywise, the Dancing Clown.”

Although an official date in December has not been announced, Escape IT is inviting fans to sign up for “exclusive access” to presale tickets. For more information on the attraction, visit: EscapeIT.com.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.