Forecast Outlook- 10/27/2022

The system that brought the north breeze on Thursday is pushing east. This will set us up for a beautiful weekend with highs in the mid 70s. Another storm is in the forecast for next week, bringing the potential for rain, wind, and mountain snow.

A Lake Wind Advisory remains in effect for Lake Mead down to Laughlin through 5 p.m. where gusts up to 40 mph are forecast. The wind settles down tonight, setting us up for great weather heading into the weekend.

Friday will start mostly sunny before some cloud cover rolls in during the late afternoon and evening. The forecast high is at 70° in Las Vegas. The weekend is looking fantastic with highs in the mid 70s under mostly sunny skies Saturday and Sunday. Some clouds will be passing through later Saturday into early Sunday morning.

We’ll keep highs in the upper 70s on Halloween with temperatures in the low 70s and upper 60s for trick-or-treating that night.

Another storm is forecast to move into the area for the middle of next week. This will bring some more wind Tuesday and Wednesday with the chance of showers back in the forecast for Wednesday and Thursday. Colder air working in with this system will bring high temperatures back down into the low 60s on Thursday with some snow falling up in the mountains.

