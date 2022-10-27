Firehouse giving free subs to Las Vegas first responders on Friday
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 1:07 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - In honor of First Responders Day, Firehouse Subs announced that it will offer free sandwiches to first responders in the Las Vegas Valley on Friday.
According to a news release, as part of the offer, on Friday, Oct. 28, all area firefighters, police officers, paramedics and EMTs can receive a free medium sub with any purchase. The eatery notes that the first responders can come in uniform or provide valid ID.
For more information, visit: firehousesubs.com.
Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.