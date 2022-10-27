EXPLAINER: How ranked-choice voting would work in Nevada

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nevada voters will decide this general election whether to overhaul the state’s election system.

The ballot initiative now known as Question 3, will ask voters whether they want to change the way people cast votes. If passed, it would amend Nevada’s Constitution eliminating partisan primaries and establishing a top-five primary election and ranked-choice voting general election.

All registered voters, regardless of a political party, would be allowed to participate in primaries. Currently, Nevada operates under a “closed primary” system, which means people can only vote for candidates with the same political party as their registration. The top five candidates would move on to the general election.

Then, general election voters will rank the candidates in order of preference from first to last. The candidate with more than 50% of the vote is declared the winner.

If no candidate has the majority, the candidate with the fewest first-preference votes would be eliminated and their votes would be transferred to the candidates listed as voters’ second preference. The tabulation repeats until one candidate has more than 50% support.

Mark Draper, with Nevada Voters First, the in-state group backing Ballot Question 3, says it’s about bringing in more independent voters and offering more choice.

“For years and years, voters all across the country, especially in Nevada, feel more and more frustrated, they feel like oftentimes they are left voting for the lesser of two evils, they feel like their candidates don’t represent the majority, represent a vocal minority,” Draper said.

He said the political action committee has raised more than $20 million for the initiative in Nevada.

Those opposed say there’s too much outside influence and a new system would make voting more complicated.

“I think it will lead to likely some level of confusion, disenfranchisement, not just on the part of voters but also with the poll workers having to tabulate results and communicate the tabulation process openly and transparently in a way that satisfies everyone,” Will Pregman with Battle Born Progress said.

Both major political parties also oppose the initiative.

More than 50 jurisdictions across the country, including two states, Alaska and Maine, have ranked-choice voting in place.

The cost to implement the new system would be more than $3 million.

The proposal would need to win approval twice, this year and again in 2024. If passed, the Legislature would need to adopt legislation by July of 2025. These changes would go into effect for the 2026 election cycle.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.