Davante Adams misses second straight practice with illness as Raiders prepare for Saints

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Raiders star wide receiver Davante Adams missed a second straight practice on Thursday and the injury report continues to list the cause as an illness. His status for Sunday’s game in New Orleans remains unknown as the team prepares to fly to Louisiana on Friday afternoon.

There was good news on the injury front. Tight end Darren Waller practiced for the second straight day after leaving the game at Kansas City a couple of weeks ago with a hamstring injury. Waller says he’s looking forward to getting back with the surging Raiders offense.

“Letting the stats take care of themselves,” Waller said. “Adding myself, I feel like I’m a big piece to what’s going on, a great offense with a lot of great pieces. So, it’s another weapon for the defense to account for.”

The Raiders are the third highest scoring team in the NFL through seven weeks, averaging 27.2 points a game. The Saints are second worst in the NFL in points allowed, with opponents averaging 28.6 points per game. Defensive end Maxx Crosby says through this roller coaster of a season so far, one of the Raiders strengths was the fact that they’ve stayed consistent with their attitude and approach. Crosby says that will continue after wins and losses.

“We won our last game,” Crosby said. “Simple as that. We’re worried about New Orleans now. I feel like we had a really good day today. We’ve got a lot of work to do until we get there Sunday so we’re just trying to improve in any way we can. Obviously we feel like we’re going in the right direction but we’ve got a ton of work to do. There’s nothing to talk about. We’ve just got to go out there and get better every day.”

The Raiders begin a two-game road trip in New Orleans on Sunday morning with a 10:00 PT kickoff.

