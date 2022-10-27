Clark County: 2 geese found dead at Sunset Park test positive for Avian flu

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Clark County on Wednesday confirmed that two geese who were found dead at Sunset Park tested positive for Avian flu.

In a warning shared on social media, Clark County advised that the highly-pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) is active within the wild bird population in Southern Nevada.

Officials noted in the advisory that two geese found dead at Sunset Park tested positive for the virus.

“The virus appears to pose low risk for human infection but other animals are susceptible,” Clark County said.

According to the county, the virus is spread to other birds through those infected and their droppings.

The county asked residents to report any dead birds to Sunset Park maintenance staff for removal by calling 702-455-4974.

Officials also noted to keep dogs on a leash and to keep them away from birds that appear sick or dead. Likewise, it was advised to not touch the wild birds or feed them, as this “leads to overcrowding and fecal buildup, which allows diseases like Avian influenza to spread more easily.

The county also advised not to touch bird feather or surfaces that were contaminated with bird droppings.

Anyone with questions on the virus is urged to contact the Nevada Department of Wildlife: 702-486-5127.

