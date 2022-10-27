City leaders respond after east Las Vegas families call for better safety, more community events in survey

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Wednesday night families gathered at the East Las Vegas Community Center for a fun and safe event, and city leaders addressed bringing more of that to the area.

A trunk-or-treating event was held at the ‘haunted courtyard’ outside the newly renovated East Las Vegas Community Center.

Metro, city leaders and other community partners decorated cars and dressed up to celebrate Halloween.

Ariana Hernandez brought her daughter Maya and her son Arthur.

“I think it’s important to let people know you how everyone said oh you know East side is a bad community you know they could see that there’s not only bad people and crime - you can also get together you know and have fun,” Hernandez said.

Samuel Rodriguez and his family decorated a trunk and enjoyed passing out candy.

“Just bringing people together- you know safe environment for the kids for everybody else too,” Rodriguez said.

Safety was the number one issue neighbors said they wished they could change about Ward 3 from a city survey released in August of 2021.

City Councilwoman Olivia Diaz oversees this area. She said discussions are being made now about those survey results.

“We just had our first stakeholder meeting yesterday here with folks from the adjacency to this community center, we’re going to focus on a smaller part of the ward to do a pilot around public safety because we are in an area where we can get support from federal dollars we are being intentional and listening and leaning into our community about how we can be flexible in steering more money to help our communities feel safer,” Diaz said.

In that survey residents and business owners said their biggest concern was the homeless population. Since city leaders have had that information for more than a year now, we wanted to know what’s been done so far and what’s the plan moving forward.

“We are in the very beginning phases of talking to a stakeholder group, a steering committee that will help us develop what the interventions will be and we’re launching it in early 23,” Diaz said.

Respondents from that survey would also like to see more community events and engagement like the Trunk-or-Treating event.

Diaz hopes adults can bring their children to the newly improved East Las Vegas Community Center for youth programs and resources for adults.

“Sometimes our families are strapped right now with the dire straights, right? Our paychecks aren’t keeping up with the cost of living but we should also we able to afford our youth some opportunities to come and partake in programming so know that the city also offers financial assistance for those in need- I hope they’ll come and check out our new space and be inspired to bring their kids,” Diaz said.

