Biden campaigns for Nevada Democrats from afar

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The midterm elections are fast approaching, but Nevada voters are already hitting the polls. Candidates on both sides of the aisle are looking for a boost as election day nears. Nevada Democrats received a virtual visit from President Biden Wednesday night.

The virtual reception was attended by Nevada’s three House Democrats, Susie Lee, Steven Horsford, and Dina Titus. During the 11-minute speech the president highlighted perceived Democratic accomplishments over the past two years.

“They need his support,” said Matthew Fonken, executive director of the Nevada Democratic Party.

Fonken says the party was excited the president held the event. Notably absent from the virtual proceedings was Senator Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.), who is locked in a tight battle with Republican Adam Laxalt. Her seat is among the most in jeopardy this cycle and the president has not campaigned with her in person.

The president recently visited the west coast and skipped from Colorado to California to Oregon, flying over Nevada.

“It’s just how his schedule is going right now you know he’s busy governing this country,” said Fonken.

Former President Trump recently held a rally for Republicans in Nevada and former President Obama will campaign for Democrats in the state next week. While Fonken believes Biden is a positive force for Democrats, University of Nevada Las Vegas political expert Dan Lee says some might be trying to distance themselves from the president given his generally low approval ratings.

“This is kind of a historical pattern why we see midterm losses,” said Lee.

Lee thinks a more personal, virtual reception like the one the president held Wednesday night allows him to speak to his core supporters in the state, while avoiding an in-person rally that could inspire those unenthused with this administration.

The president has a number of in person political events scheduled between now and election day November 8th. As of now none of those are set to take place in Nevada.

