24/7 bacon-inspired restaurant opens in Las Vegas

By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 10:41 AM PDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Craving some bacon? There’s now an eatery in the Las Vegas Valley that’s serving up all things bacon 24/7.

Dubbed “Las Vegas’ first 24/7 bacon-inspired restaurant concept,” Bacon Nation has opened its doors at The D in downtown.

Bacon Nation features 14 variations of house-cured bacon with flavors ranging from lemon pepper to brown sugar, teriyaki, Cajun, jalapeno, buffalo, salt and vinegar, applewood bourbon, truffle and chocolate-dipped.

Developed with Chef Josh Green, who is known for his work at local eateries Skinny Fats and Greens & Proteins, the menu ranges from sandwiches where weaved bacon will take the place of bread; bacon “flights,” where guests can sample a variety of flavors; and over-the-top boozy milkshakes, the restaurant says.

For more information on Bacon Nation, visit: https://www.thed.com/bars-dining/dining/bacon-nation/

