Prosecutors won’t seek capital punishment for ex-Clark County official in reporter’s death

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A former Clark County official on Wednesday plead not guilty in the death of a Las Vegas newspaper reporter.

Former Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles entered a not guilty plea during his Wednesday morning court appearance.

Telles was indicated on a murder charge last week in the death of Las Vegas journalist Jeff German, 69.

A prosecutor advised the judge Wednesday morning that the state will not seek the death penalty against Telles.

“This case will not be capital,” a prosecutor said in court Wednesday.

A grand jury indicted Telles on murder with a deadly weapon with a victim over 60 years old. The indictment said Telles stabbed German multiple times and was “lying in wait” before German’s killing.

Telles was removed from his position with Clark County on Oct. 5.

