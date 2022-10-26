Nevadans urged to get COVID-19 shots before winter as cases spike elsewhere

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nevadans are urged to get a COVID-19 bivalent booster shot as soon as possible, as cases and hospitalizations start to rise on the East Coast and Europe sees the signs of a winter surge.

President Joe Biden urged all Americans to get a vaccine before Halloween.

“Virtually every COVID death in America is preventable. Virtually everyone. Almost everyone who will die of COVID this year will not be up-to-date on their shots,” Biden said.

According to the CDC, fewer than 10% of all eligible Americans over 5 years old have not received a bivalent booster that gives protection against Omicron variants.

“I think the biggest problem is, not just that individuals are choosing not to get vaccinated because as of right now they feel healthy, they feel well. It’s a lack of perceived risk. If we aren’t thinking about prevention, now, we’re potentially going to have a big rush and a spike of cases in the fall and winter,” said Dr. Christina Madison, founder of The Public Health Pharmacist and associate professor of Roseman University of Health Sciences.

Children are especially urged to get a COVID-19 shot and booster, as RSV cases surge and start to overwhelm pediatricians and children’s hospitals.

