Man dead after shooting at bus stop near Lake Mead, Las Vegas Boulevard

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - North Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide near Lake Mead and Las Vegas Boulevard that happened just after 7:45 Tuesday night.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting at a bus stop in the 2000 block of Las Vegas Boulevard North.

According to NLVPD arriving officers found an adult man believed to be in his 30s suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

He was transported to the hospital but later died.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office will release the identity of the victim.’

The suspect remains on the loose and police do not currently have any details on a description.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the NLVPD by phone at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.