Las Vegas police: Daughter taken into custody after mom found dead in south valley

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says a woman was taken into custody Wednesday morning after her mother was found dead in the south valley.

According to police, at approximately 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, a woman called authorities to report that her mother was dead.

Police responded to the 10000 block of June Flower Drive and located a 62-year-old woman who was pronounced deceased on scene.

LVMPD said the woman’s 28-year-old daughter was stopped by California Highway Patrol in Barstow and taken into custody. Authorities believe this individual is the same person who made the initial call to police.

No additional information was provided.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.