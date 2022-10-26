Las Vegas police: Daughter taken into custody after mom found dead in south valley

Las Vegas police: Daughter taken into custody after mom found dead in south valley
Las Vegas police: Daughter taken into custody after mom found dead in south valley(FOX5)
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 6:16 AM PDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says a woman was taken into custody Wednesday morning after her mother was found dead in the south valley.

According to police, at approximately 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, a woman called authorities to report that her mother was dead.

Police responded to the 10000 block of June Flower Drive and located a 62-year-old woman who was pronounced deceased on scene.

LVMPD said the woman’s 28-year-old daughter was stopped by California Highway Patrol in Barstow and taken into custody. Authorities believe this individual is the same person who made the initial call to police.

No additional information was provided.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

1 dead in fatal crash Wednesday morning in central Las Vegas Valley
1 dead in fatal crash Wednesday morning in central Las Vegas Valley
Southern Nevada Health District located at 280 S Decatur Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89107.
Nevadans urged to get COVID-19 shots before winter as cases spike elsewhere
St. Jude’s Ranch for Children set to expand services with new healing center
St. Jude’s Ranch for Children set to expand services with new healing center
Man dead after shooting at bus stop near Lake Mead, Las Vegas Boulevard
Man dead after shooting at bus stop near Lake Mead, Las Vegas Boulevard