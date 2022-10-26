Group involved with proposed arena on Las Vegas Strip announces plans to fund Moulin Rouge project

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A group that is part of the proposed All Net Resort and Arena on the Las Vegas Strip has announced plans to provide funding for the Moulin Rouge project.

In a news release, Trypto Business Solutions LLC says its a group that its “directly involved with the funding” for the proposed $4.9 billion arena project that’s headed by former UNLV basketball player Jackie Robinson.

The group said it the release that it will provide funding for the redevelopment funding for the Moulin Rouge in the Historic Westside.

The Moulin Rouge opened in 1955 as the first racially integrated casino in the United States. “Six months later, it closed for good, but its sign served as a reminder of local Black history and Nevada’s effort to provide entertainment for all,” FOX5 noted previously.

The release states that the Moulin Rouge was added to the list of the U.S. National Register of Historic Places in 1992.

“Until the hotel’s opening on May 24, 1955, black entertainers performing in Las Vegas were denied access to casino and hotel dining areas and were forced to seek overnight accommodations in black boarding houses,” the National Register of Historic Places wrote in a post.

In 2020, the iconic sign from the Moulin Rouge was added to the Neon Museum’s Neon Boneyard.

