Gov. Sisolak makes quarterly salary donation to Nevada public schools

Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak speaks during a news conference on the state's preparations for...
Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak speaks during a news conference on the state's preparations for the coronavirus Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)(John Locher | AP)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 1:37 PM PDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak made his quarterly salary donation to public schools in the Silver State.

With the donation of $27,464.96, it brings Gov. Sisolak’s contributions since taking office in January 2019 to $347,000, his office said in a news release.

According to the release, after the disbursements are made, the governor will have donated to more than 300 Title I elementary, middle and high schools across Nevada.

The governor’s office notes that Sisolak had promised before he was elected to donate his entire taxpayer-funded salary over the course of his four-year term towards Nevada’s public schools.

For more information on the donations, click HERE.

