Gov. Sisolak makes quarterly salary donation to Nevada public schools

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak made his quarterly salary donation to public schools in the Silver State.

With the donation of $27,464.96, it brings Gov. Sisolak’s contributions since taking office in January 2019 to $347,000, his office said in a news release.

According to the release, after the disbursements are made, the governor will have donated to more than 300 Title I elementary, middle and high schools across Nevada.

The governor’s office notes that Sisolak had promised before he was elected to donate his entire taxpayer-funded salary over the course of his four-year term towards Nevada’s public schools.

