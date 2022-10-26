Formula 1 announces tickets to start at $500 for Las Vegas Grand Prix

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Formula 1 has announced ticket sale dates for the 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix.

According to a news release, pre-sale will be available on Ticketmaster to American Express Card Members from Tuesday, Nov. 1 at 10 a.m. through Thursday, Nov. 3 at 9:59 a.m. From there, organizers say “the priority interest list will receive early access to a dedicated ticket allotment beginning on Thursday, Nov. 3 at 10 a.m. PT.”

According to Formula 1, public on-sale will open on Saturday, Nov. 5 at 10 p.m.

According to Formula 1, ticket prices will start at $500, and seating experiences with vantage points across the circuit include:

Paddock Club™ - The Las Vegas Grand Prix will bring the Paddock Club™ to life in a bigger, bolder, ‘Vegas-style’ way unlike anything Formula 1® has seen before. Enjoy the epitome of Las Vegas hospitality from the best seats in the house. The Paddock Club™ sits on the newly- purchased, 39-acre parcel of land adjacent to Las Vegas Boulevard, serving as the central point of the Las Vegas Strip Circuit, with more fans than any other zone.

Wynn® Grid Club - Modern luxury meets the glamorous opulence of a bygone golden era at the Wynn® Grid Club. A 1920s Great Gatsby chic vibe will be set to a modern soundtrack. This area will offer the best vantage point to watch the race and is the most indulgent way to drink and toast to the victors. The Wynn® Grid Club will be located within the Paddock Club™.

Skyboxes - Watch the race from a private Skybox above the premium start/finish grandstand featuring excellent views of the start/finish as well as the pre- and post-race festivities. Each Skybox Suite is thoughtfully positioned to deliver extensive views of the race below.

Suites - Enjoy the suite life – the Las Vegas way. These private suites feature elevated views of the race action. Experience high speeds and overtaking moves in style as the cars head into the Koval straightaway.

Shared Hospitality - Witness the incredible action of Formula 1® from a shared hospitality area. Guests will be able to experience elevated awe-inspiring views of Turns 4 and 5 with world-class food and drinks, all from the comfort of your semi-private space.

East Harmon Zone - Enjoy stunning up-close views of cars in the East Harmon Zone. Surrounding the Paddock, Grandstands in this zone will feature views of the pit lane, start/finish line and Turns 1-4!

Sphere Zone - Located in the shadow of the revolutionary MSG Sphere, Grandstands in the Sphere Zone will have an incredible view of a hard right-hand Turn 5, high-speed sweeping Turn 6, the Turn 7 / 8 chicane, and Turn 9 that shoots the cars back towards the dazzling lights of the Las Vegas Strip.

West Harmon Zone - Guests in the Harmon Grandstands will witness breathtaking strategy calls in real time with views of the pit lane entry and the Harmon Straight, leading into Turn 17 and the finish line.

General Admission - Experience race weekend with the flexibility of a General Admission ticket. Located in the Sphere Zone, guests won’t miss any immersive F1® action under the lights of the majestic MSG Sphere.

The Las Vegas Grand Prix will be held on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023. The race will take place with a “historic 10 p.m. ‘lights out’ start,” F1 announced previously.

