Deadly crash involving motorcycle impacts travel near Las Vegas Motor Speedway
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 5:25 PM PDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nevada State Police are investigating a deadly crash involving a car and motorcycle near Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
Current traffic he crash happened just after 4:00 Tuesday afternoon on North Las Vegas Boulevard. Speedway Boulevard is currently closed in both directions as the investigation continues.
You are urged to use other routes if you plan on heading to the area.
