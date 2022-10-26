Deadly crash involving motorcycle impacts travel near Las Vegas Motor Speedway

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nevada State Police are investigating a deadly crash involving a car and motorcycle near Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

#Fatal Las Vegas Blvd and Checkered flag (near speedway). Motorcycle vs. passenger car. PIO on scene #LivesAreOnTheLine #SlowDown #NevadaStatePolice — Nevada State Police Highway Patrol Southern Comm (@NVStatePolice_S) October 25, 2022

Current traffic he crash happened just after 4:00 Tuesday afternoon on North Las Vegas Boulevard. Speedway Boulevard is currently closed in both directions as the investigation continues.

#FASTALERT 5PM, Oct 25 2022 UPDATE:

Crash on North Las Vegas Blvd,

Closed Both Directions at Speedway Blvd.

Avoid Area, plan other routes — RTC Southern Nevada (@RTCSNV) October 26, 2022

You are urged to use other routes if you plan on heading to the area.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.