Bruno Mars announces new set of Las Vegas shows for 2023

By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 11:26 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Bruno Mars is continuing his series of shows on the Las Vegas Strip next year.

In addition to headlining two shows over New Year’s Eve weekend, Park MGM announced Tuesday that fourteen-time GRAMMY-Award winner Bruno Mars will return to its Dolby Live theater for multiple shows next year.

According to the property, shows will take place in late January and the beginning of February.

Park MGM said tickets for the shows will go on sale this Friday, Oct. 28.

For more information, visit: spr.ly/6012MoYHq

