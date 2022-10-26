Bruno Mars announces new set of Las Vegas shows for 2023

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Bruno Mars is continuing his series of shows on the Las Vegas Strip next year.

In addition to headlining two shows over New Year’s Eve weekend, Park MGM announced Tuesday that fourteen-time GRAMMY-Award winner Bruno Mars will return to its Dolby Live theater for multiple shows next year.

According to the property, shows will take place in late January and the beginning of February.

Park MGM said tickets for the shows will go on sale this Friday, Oct. 28.

For more information, visit: spr.ly/6012MoYHq

We won't be locked out of heaven much longer 💚 @brunomars returns to #DolbyLive for multiple dates in 2023. Tix go on sale Friday, October 28: https://t.co/J4mo3OAaCg pic.twitter.com/K1MO158kKs — Park MGM (@parkmgm) October 25, 2022

