Avril Lavigne no longer performing at ‘When We Were Young’ Saturday in Las Vegas

By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 7:14 AM PDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Those heading to the second round of the “When We Were Young” festival this Saturday will notice one headliner has been removed from the lineup.

Promoters posted on Twitter Tuesday afternoon that “due to unforeseen circumstance,” singer Avril Lavigne will not longer be performing at this Saturday’s event at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds.

Lavigne had performed at Sunday’s event. No additonal information on the matter was provided.

The festival did add that two other bands have been added to the lineup, Death Cab for Cutie and Underoath.

Saturday’s event marks the second round for the festival, which got off to an arguably rocky start last week when wild wind in the Las Vegas Valley forced organizers to cancel the first day.

