Avril Lavigne no longer performing at ‘When We Were Young’ Saturday in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Those heading to the second round of the “When We Were Young” festival this Saturday will notice one headliner has been removed from the lineup.

Promoters posted on Twitter Tuesday afternoon that “due to unforeseen circumstance,” singer Avril Lavigne will not longer be performing at this Saturday’s event at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds.

Lavigne had performed at Sunday’s event. No additonal information on the matter was provided.

The festival did add that two other bands have been added to the lineup, Death Cab for Cutie and Underoath.

Set Times for this Saturday!



We are excited to share that Death Cab For Cutie and Underoath have been added to Sat’s lineup.LFG



We had the best time on Sun with @AvrilLavigne. Due to unforeseen circumstances, she is unable to join us on Oct 29th of WWWY. We will miss you Avril! pic.twitter.com/UR6q9pfQEb — When We Were Young (@WWWYFest) October 25, 2022

Saturday’s event marks the second round for the festival, which got off to an arguably rocky start last week when wild wind in the Las Vegas Valley forced organizers to cancel the first day.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.