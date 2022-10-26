1 dead in fatal crash Wednesday morning in central Las Vegas Valley

1 dead in fatal crash Wednesday morning in central Las Vegas Valley
1 dead in fatal crash Wednesday morning in central Las Vegas Valley(FOX5)
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 6:27 AM PDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department investigated a fatal crash early Wednesday morning in the central valley.

According to police, the crash occurred at about 1:48 a.m. near Flamingo and Decatur.

Authorities say the crash involved a two-door vehicle and a four-door vehicle. The drive of the two-door car crashed on scene.

Flamingo and Decatur was closed in all directions while officers continued the investigation.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Las Vegas police: Daughter taken into custody after mom found dead in south valley
Las Vegas police: Daughter taken into custody after mom found dead in south valley
Southern Nevada Health District located at 280 S Decatur Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89107.
Nevadans urged to get COVID-19 shots before winter as cases spike elsewhere
St. Jude’s Ranch for Children set to expand services with new healing center
St. Jude’s Ranch for Children set to expand services with new healing center
Man dead after shooting at bus stop near Lake Mead, Las Vegas Boulevard
Man dead after shooting at bus stop near Lake Mead, Las Vegas Boulevard