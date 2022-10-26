1 dead in fatal crash Wednesday morning in central Las Vegas Valley
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 6:27 AM PDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department investigated a fatal crash early Wednesday morning in the central valley.
According to police, the crash occurred at about 1:48 a.m. near Flamingo and Decatur.
Authorities say the crash involved a two-door vehicle and a four-door vehicle. The drive of the two-door car crashed on scene.
Flamingo and Decatur was closed in all directions while officers continued the investigation.
Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.