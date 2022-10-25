Staff member at Las Vegas school assaulted on campus Monday afternoon, official says

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A staff member at a high school in Las Vegas was assaulted Monday afternoon, officials confirmed.

According to a letter issued to parents and guardians on Tuesday, Darlin Delgado, principal of Rancho High School, stated that a staff member was assaulted outside of the school building after the school had closed for the day.

Delgado said in the note that the assault took place by “an unknown individual.”

“Yesterday after our school was closed, a member of our school staff was assaulted on campus outside of our school building by an unknown individual.”

According to Delgado’s note, CCSD Police are aware and investigating the incident.

Anyone with information on the matter is asked to contact CCSD Police at 702- 799-5411.

