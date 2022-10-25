Police seize enough fentanyl to kill more than 4 million people from driver in Eugene

Fentanyl seized in Eugene, Oregon on Wed. Oct. 19, 2022.
Fentanyl seized in Eugene, Oregon on Wed. Oct. 19, 2022.(Eugene Police Department)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 11:55 AM PDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Police in Eugene this week seized enough fentanyl to kill over four million people, from a single person.

According to a statement from the Eugene Police Department, officers found a driver slumped over at the steering wheel at a stop light around 10:49 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 19.

Over the course of the following 28 hours, police say detectives found 18 pounds of fentanyl in both powder and pill form in the car as well as the driver’s home, along with $47,000 in cash and 12 guns. Six of the guns had been reported stolen.

The Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) defines just 2 milligrams of fentanyl to be a lethal dose. There are 453,592 milligrams in a pound.

The driver, Andre Lavell Johnson, 42, of Portland was arrested and booked into the Lane County jail on outstanding warrants as well as probable cause charges of DUII Felony, Driving While Suspended Felony, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, and two counts of Unlawful Delivery of a Schedule 2 Controlled Substance.

