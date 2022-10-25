PHOTOS: Palms Las Vegas unveils $150K/per night ‘Epic Experience Package’

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Palms in Las Vegas has unveiled a new “Epic Experience Package” that will offer guests three massive hotel suites and a 10-person dinner.

According to a news release, for $150,000 per night, those booking the “Epic Experience Package” will have access two three of Las Vegas’ most noteworthy hotel suites: the Damien Hirst two-story Empathy Suite Sky Villa, the 10,000-square-foot Hardwood Suite and the Kingpin Suite, which the property notes is named after the infamous movie and features a two-lane bowling alley.

The Palms notes that in total, the package, dubbed the “Epic Experience Package,” is comprised of “19,000 square feet of rooms, 12 beds, more than 25 televisions, multiple private massage rooms, pool tables, private butler service, marble bathrooms, a 30×30 basketball court, a two-lane bowling alley and a private infinity pool overlooking the Las Vegas Strip.”

Palms' Kingpin Suite (Palms Las Vegas)

“As a guest of this package, all three suites become the ultimate Las Vegas playground all day/all night, all at once,” the Palms said int he release.

Those who shell out the whopping $150,000 for the stay will also enjoy a $10,000 dinner for 10 guests at Palms’ steakhouse, Scotch 80 Prime.

The “Epic Experience Package” will be available from Jan. 8, 2023 through Oct. 8, 2023. The Palms notes that the stay must be booked 14 days in advance.

Palms' Hardwood Suite (Credit Palms Las Vegas)

For more information, click HERE.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.