Offender who walked away from Los Angeles facility taken into custody in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man who walked away from a reentry facility earlier this month in Los Angeles was taken into custody Monday afternoon in Las Vegas.

According to a news release, the man, identified as 26-year-old Jawan Richard Harris, had walked away from a Los Angeles Male Community Reentry Program (MCRP) on Oct. 4.

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) said in the release that Harris was taken into custody at about 2:50 p.m. Monday by FBI Las Vegas agents. The department says Harris was transported to Clark County Jail where he will await extradition back to California.

Harris’ case will then be referred to the Los Angeles District Attorney’s office for escape charges, the release said.

The agency said that at approximately 2 p.m. on Oct. 4, officials determined Harris had left the Male Community Reentry Program facility without authorization and an emergency count was initiated.

According to CDCR, Harris was sentenced from Los Angeles County on Aug. 9, 2019, “to serve an eight-year sentence for burglary in the first-degree as a second striker.” Harris arrived at the Male Community Reentry Program facility on Dec. 28, 2021 and was scheduled to be released from CDCR custody in Oct. 2023.

CDCR says that the Male Community Reentry Program “allows eligible offenders committed to state prison to serve the end of their sentences in the re-entry center and provides them the programs and tools necessary to transition from custody to the community.

The program is voluntary for male offenders who have approximately one year left to serve, CDCR says.

The agency noted in its release that “since 1977, 99% of all offenders who have left an adult institution, camp, or community-based program without permission have been apprehended.”

