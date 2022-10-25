North Las Vegas police make arrest in connection with stolen work truck, theft caught on camera

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - North Las Vegas police say one person has been arrested in connection to a stolen work truck at a North Las Vegas business. That theft was captured on camera. People can be seen driving into the parking lot of Pacific Performance Engineering in what police say was a stolen dark colored Acura. One of them then gets out and drives the work truck away with the Acura close behind it.

Police say an officer saw what appeared to the stolen Acura Thursday night, with a person matching the description in the work truck theft. North Las Vegas Police say that person was arrested for being in possession of the stolen Acura, but at this time does not face charges for the work truck theft. North Las Vegas Police say the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the work truck or suspects is asked to call North Las Vegas police.

