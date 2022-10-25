North Las Vegas police make arrest in connection with stolen work truck, theft caught on camera

North Las Vegas police say one person has been arrested in connection to a stolen work truck at a North Las Vegas business. That theft was captured on camera.
By Joe Vigil
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 8:12 PM PDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - North Las Vegas police say one person has been arrested in connection to a stolen work truck at a North Las Vegas business. That theft was captured on camera. People can be seen driving into the parking lot of Pacific Performance Engineering in what police say was a stolen dark colored Acura. One of them then gets out and drives the work truck away with the Acura close behind it.

Police say an officer saw what appeared to the stolen Acura Thursday night, with a person matching the description in the work truck theft. North Las Vegas Police say that person was arrested for being in possession of the stolen Acura, but at this time does not face charges for the work truck theft. North Las Vegas Police say the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the work truck or suspects is asked to call North Las Vegas police.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Joe- business truck stolen arrest
North Las Vegas police make arrest in connection with stolen work truck, theft caught on camera
Mesquite police find guns, drugs and stolen IDs after school zone traffic stop
Mesquite police find guns, drugs and stolen IDs after school zone traffic stop
Regina - RSV Latest
Seasonal respiratory virus on the rise in Southern Nevada
Mesquite police find guns, drugs and stolen IDs after school zone traffic stop