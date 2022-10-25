Nevada State Police warn after troopers recover cannabis-infused candy

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - With children getting ready to trick-or-treat on Monday, Nevada State Police are warning parents to be aware after the agency recovered cannabis-infused candy.

In a warning shared on Instagram, Nevada State Police said that the items were discovered by troopers in the north.

Nevada State Police advised in the warning that “as you can see from the photos, many of the packages aren’t easily discernable at first glance.”

Police advised parents to take the time to inspect their children’s Halloween candy.

