Nevada State Police investigate deadly crash on I-15, Cheyenne

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nevada State Police are investigating a deadly crash that occurred Tuesday afternoon on the I-15 northbound just south of Cheyenne Avenue.

Police say the far right travel lanes are blocked but traffic is still currently moving on the freeway.

#Fatal Crash ⚠️ IR15 northbound , south of Cheyenne. Far right travel lanes blocked, but traffic is getting by. PIO on scene. #DriveSafeNV #LivesAreOnTheLine #NevadaStatePolice — Nevada State Police Highway Patrol Southern Comm (@NVStatePolice_S) October 25, 2022

Use alternate routes if possible to get around the delays.

