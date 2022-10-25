Nevada State Police investigate deadly crash on I-15, Cheyenne
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 4:40 PM PDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nevada State Police are investigating a deadly crash that occurred Tuesday afternoon on the I-15 northbound just south of Cheyenne Avenue.
Police say the far right travel lanes are blocked but traffic is still currently moving on the freeway.
Use alternate routes if possible to get around the delays.
Check back for updates.
