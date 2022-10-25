Mesquite police find guns, drugs and stolen IDs after school zone traffic stop

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - People posting on the Mesquite Police Department Facebook page are crediting the department for some arrests last week that happened after an incident that began near Hughes Middle School.

Police say a black SUV sped through a crosswalk while children were attempting to cross. The SUV continued driving recklessly and crashed as it fled from officers. Mesquite police say they quickly arrested the people and say they were possession of a modified shotgun, a handgun that was modified to become an automatic weapon, which had no serial number, 56 grams of fentanyl pills, methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and several stolen identification cards.

“Due to the officers’ incredible work, three dangerous people are off the streets and are each facing multiple felony charges,” said police in the Facebook post.

Several people who posted on the Facebook page praised the department for its actions.

“I’m so glad we have School Resource Officers! Good work!!! Thank you for protecting our kids and our community,” said one person.

