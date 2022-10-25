Las Vegas had among highest homicide rates in 2021, FBI data says

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - According to a new crime data report from the FBI, Las Vegas had one of the highest homicide rates in the country in 2021.

According to the report, Las Vegas ranked 7th among the largest cities in America with 152 homicides in 2021.

The FBI estimated there were between 21,300 and 24,600 homicides in the U.S. last year.

With 306 homicides, the report found that Memphis topped the list with twice as many homicides as Las Vegas, followed by Detroit where 303 homicides were recorded.

