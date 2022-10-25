Forecast Outlook- 10/25/2022

The cool fall air is sticking around this week with temperatures staying below average for late-October. We’ll see the north wind make a return Wednesday evening and Thursday.

It was a chilly start this morning with most neighborhoods waking up in the 30s and 40s around Southern Nevada. We’ll see some high clouds pass through later today with highs in the low 70s.

Another cold system dropping in from the north will bring back the breeze later Wednesday and Thursday. While it won’t be nearly as windy as Saturday, gusts will be hovering around 30 mph. High temperatures go from 73° on Wednesday down to 68° on Thursday. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy this weekend with highs holding in the mid to low 70s.

Highs will be in the 70s for Halloween on Monday with temperatures dropping into the 60s after sunset for trick-or-treating.

