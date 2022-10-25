CCSD bus driver arrested for alleged abuse

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Clark County School District Police Department arrested a bus driver following an investigation that began last month at the Cheyenne bus yard.

School district police say 46-year-old Gabriela Martinez Saldana was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on one count of abuse of a vulnerable person.

The bus driver has been employed with CCSD since October 2018.

Saldana has been placed on unpaid leave per the terms of a bargaining agreement.

