CCSD bus driver arrested for alleged abuse

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Clark County School District Police Department arrested a bus driver following an investigation that began last month at the Cheyenne bus yard.

School district police say 46-year-old Gabriela Martinez Saldana was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on one count of abuse of a vulnerable person.

The bus driver has been employed with CCSD since October 2018.

Saldana has been placed on unpaid leave per the terms of a bargaining agreement.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.