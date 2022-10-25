5.1 magnitude earthquake rattles San Francisco Bay Area

A 5.1 magnitude earthquake shook the Bay Area on Tuesday just past 11:40 a.m. according to U.S.G.S.

The epicenter was just east of Seven Trees. The jolt was felt from San Jose to San Francisco.

Notable quake, preliminary info: M 5.1 - 14km E of Seven Trees, CA https://t.co/UIZybAIpO4 — USGS Earthquakes (@USGS_Quakes) October 25, 2022

The epicenter was just east of Seven Trees, a neighborhood of San Jose, California. The jolt was felt from San Francisco to Santa Cruz.

A 3.1 magnitude aftershock was recorded at 11:47 a.m. according to USGS.

EARTHQUAKE ALERT



No damage reported in #SF at this time. Take this moment to review your go bag and disaster plan. @KCBSAMFMTraffic pic.twitter.com/qeOeZuS9va — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) October 25, 2022

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.