5.1 magnitude earthquake rattles San Francisco Bay Area

FILE - San Francisco
FILE - San Francisco
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 12:07 PM PDT
A 5.1 magnitude earthquake shook the Bay Area on Tuesday just past 11:40 a.m. according to U.S.G.S. 

The epicenter was just east of Seven Trees, a neighborhood of San Jose, California. The jolt was felt from San Francisco to Santa Cruz.

A 3.1 magnitude aftershock was recorded at 11:47 a.m. according to USGS.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

