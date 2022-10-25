5.1 magnitude earthquake rattles San Francisco Bay Area
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 12:07 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
A 5.1 magnitude earthquake shook the Bay Area on Tuesday just past 11:40 a.m. according to U.S.G.S.
The epicenter was just east of Seven Trees, a neighborhood of San Jose, California. The jolt was felt from San Francisco to Santa Cruz.
A 3.1 magnitude aftershock was recorded at 11:47 a.m. according to USGS.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
