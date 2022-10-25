5 people rescued after underground elevator breaks at Grand Canyon Caverns

If the elevator can’t be fixed soon, deputies will attempt to rescue the group.
By Alexis Cortez
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 5:01 PM PDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
PEACH SPRINGS, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Coconino County deputies say five people were stuck underground at the Grand Canyon Caverns for about 24 after an elevator malfunction.

It happened at the Grand Canyon Caverns located on Route 66, just east of Kingman. Details are extremely limited but deputies confirmed all five were rescued around 7:30 p.m. Monday night. All of them were reportedly in good health.

More information is expected to be released later in the day on Tuesday.

