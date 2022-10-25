$4.3 million lottery ticket sold in Mesa expires after going unclaimed for months

The player matched all six numbers to win "The Pick" jackpot.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 9:29 AM PDT
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A multimillion-dollar ticket for the Arizona Lottery’s “The Pick” game went unclaimed for months and has now officially expired.

Lottery officials say the ticket was told at the Safeway near Guadalupe Road and Alma School with the winner matching all six numbers: 9, 13, 18, 29, 32, 34. That jackpot was worth an estimated $4.3 million, or $2.15 million for the cash option. With the money now expiring, it’s expected to be added to the future prize pool. As of Tuesday morning, the next estimated jackpot is worth an estimated $1.7 million. The next drawing is set for Wednesday, Oct. 26.

Notably, the next Powerball drawing, also set for Wednesday, is worth an estimated $700 million. According to Powerball, the jackpot was last won on Aug. 3. Since then, there have been 35 drawings in a row in which no one has matched all six numbers. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

